Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Chris Rock’s ticket sales skyrocket after Will Smith slap

Moments before winning best actor, Smith appeared to smack Rock after the comic made a joke about Smith's wife. (COURTESY A.M.P.A.S. 2022 via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apparently, seeing Will Smith slap Chris Rock has people excited to see Rock on stage again.

The comedian’s tour has seen a big boost in ticket sales.

Ticket reseller TickPick says it sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than it did in the past month combined, sending prices through the roof from $46 a ticket to a minimum of $341.

In case you missed it during Sunday’s Oscars, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith who has a shaved head because she has alopecia. The joke didn’t sit well with Smith, who walked up on stage and slapped Rock.

Smith has apologized, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says it has started a formal review of what happened.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday morning
Hudson VFD firefighters rescued a person from a vehicle that wound up wrapped around a power...
Hudson firefighters rescue driver from vehicle wrapped around power pole
A one-vehicle wreck happened on Tuesday morning. (CREDIT: Sabine County Reporter)
No major injuries in Hemphill school bus wreck

Latest News

Angelina bats light up Lamar State - PA
Angelina bats light up Lamar State-PA
Rosters finalized for 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
Rosters finalized for 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
DENISE WALKER' IS CHARGED WITH UNLAWFUL USE OR TRANSFER OF FOOD STAMP BENEFITS.
Minister accused of using food stamps without users' permission tells her side of story
Restoring Power
Upshur County line crews tackle restoring 70 power poles downed by tornado
The shooting occurred Wednesday at about 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fisher Rd. and U.S....
2 dead in Longview shooting; shooter at large