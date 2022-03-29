Diboll soccer ready to take on top ranked Paris after making history last week

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - You would never know that Diboll was getting ready to face the top team in UIL 4A soccer Tuesday night if you watched the team practice on Monday.

The team was lose, laid back and showed no signs of nerves.

“You can see here at practice we play music and we have fun,” head coach Bradley Harris said. “We have team bald and team beard. We just like to have fun. We have already instilled in them that they can beat anyone. Anyone that steps on that field, we can go with them. We are just trying to stay lose, have some fun and make memories on this trip.”

The Diboll boy’s soccer team is looking to keep their historic season going after tomorrow night in the Area Round. The Lumberjacks will travel to Grand Saline Tuesday night to take on Paris, the number one team in 4A. Diboll got to this point after coming back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to Henderson in the Bi-District to win 2-1. It was the program’s first ever playoff victory.

“We came out here expecting not much because we had never won a playoff game before,” senior Edwin Corona said. “Winning that made us all happy and excited.”

Paris won their opening playoff match 1-0 over Lindale. Diboll knows they are the underdog, being one of the smaller schools in the 4A soccer alignment, but that is not stopping this team from believing they will take the woodshed mentality on the road against Paris.

“We cannot just put our head down after a goal,” senior Diego Zarzoza said. “We did that. We did not put our head down, stayed confident and came back and won.”

The Area round match is set to start at 7 p.m. The winner will face the winner of Center and Chapel Hill later this week.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.