A First Alert Weather Day in place for Wednesday morning as a line of strong storms come calling

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our next spring storm system and chance for rain and thunderstorms will enter the picture on Wednesday morning.

We do have a low-end risk for severe weather on Wednesday morning, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Although a brief tornado spin-up is possible, our setup for this mid-week system is not the same as last week’s severe weather outbreak. The fact that the timing has this line of storms moving through in the morning hours when our atmosphere is more stable should be a benefit as the lack of energy will limit the overall severity.

Nevertheless, since we have this low-risk for severe weather still in place for most of Deep East Texas, we have decided to keep the First Alert Weather Day in place for Wednesday morning to account for the high threat of disruptive weather across east Texas. That means you will want to stay weather alert Wednesday morning as this developing squall line moves through the Piney Woods.

Due to the fast-moving nature of this system, our rainfall amounts will generally average around one-half inch or less.

Skies will clear out by Wednesday afternoon as the storm system exits stage left and those thunderstorms move east into Louisiana and Mississippi. Once our skies clear out, we will keep the windy conditions in place as westerly winds usher in drier and cooler air to the Piney Woods.

This will lead to a few chilly mornings with wake-up temperatures in the 40′s giving way to mild afternoons under sun-filled skies with highs in the 70′s for Thursday and Friday.

A weaker disturbance will lead to a few clouds and a very slim rain chance for Friday night and early Saturday before more cool breezes keep the seasonal, spring weather going into this first weekend in April.

