Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday morning

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Late tonight our next storm system will be moving into North Texas, and storms will begin to move into our northwestern counties between midnight and 4 a.m. For our central areas; including Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville, Lufkin and Nacogdoches, storms will be moving through from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday morning due to the possibility of strong to severe storms moving through during the morning commute hours for many.

While most of us will not see severe weather Wednesday, the heavy rain will be enough of a disruption you’ll want to plan some extra time into your morning routine.

With any severe storms that develop, our greatest concern will be wind, but isolated tornadoes, quarter size hail, and flooding are not out of the realm of possibility. Once storms clear out Wednesday midday, we’ll be looking at a mostly sunny afternoon.

Storm Timeline (KLTV)

Storm Threats (KLTV)

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.