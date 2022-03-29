Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday morning

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared.
By Katie Vossler and Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Late tonight our next storm system will be moving into North Texas, and storms will begin to move into our northwestern counties between midnight and 4 a.m. For our central areas; including Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville, Lufkin and Nacogdoches, storms will be moving through from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Wednesday morning due to the possibility of strong to severe storms moving through during the morning commute hours for many.

While most of us will not see severe weather Wednesday, the heavy rain will be enough of a disruption you’ll want to plan some extra time into your morning routine.

With any severe storms that develop, our greatest concern will be wind, but isolated tornadoes, quarter size hail, and flooding are not out of the realm of possibility. Once storms clear out Wednesday midday, we’ll be looking at a mostly sunny afternoon.

Storm Timeline
Storm Timeline(KLTV)
Storm Threats
Storm Threats(KLTV)

