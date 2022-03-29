Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Home prices up 19% over last year, 4th largest jump in 35 years

Home prices have been on the rise over the last few years and numbers show prices continuing to...
Home prices have been on the rise over the last few years and numbers show prices continuing to rise at the start of 2022.(Storyblocks)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Home prices have been on the rise over the last few years, and it doesn’t look like things will change anytime soon.

The latest numbers from the U.S. National Home Price Index show prices rose more than 19% in January from the year before -- the fourth largest year-over-year jump in the 35 years since the index came out.

The pricing index shared data on 20 cities and 16 of the 20 reported home prices continued to increase.

“Home price changes in January 2022 continued the strength we had observed for much of the prior year,” said Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “The National Composite Index recorded a gain of 19.2% for the 12 months ended in January 2022; the 10- and 20-City Composites rose 17.5% and 19.1%, respectively. All three composites reflect a small acceleration of price growth for January 2022.”

Phoenix (+32.6%), Tampa Bay, Florida, (+30.8%) and Miami (28.1%) saw some of the most significant gains number-wise, according to the index.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday morning
Hudson VFD firefighters rescued a person from a vehicle that wound up wrapped around a power...
Hudson firefighters rescue driver from vehicle wrapped around power pole
A one-vehicle wreck happened on Tuesday morning. (CREDIT: Sabine County Reporter)
No major injuries in Hemphill school bus wreck

Latest News

Angelina bats light up Lamar State - PA
Angelina bats light up Lamar State-PA
Rosters finalized for 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
Rosters finalized for 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
DENISE WALKER' IS CHARGED WITH UNLAWFUL USE OR TRANSFER OF FOOD STAMP BENEFITS.
Minister accused of using food stamps without users' permission tells her side of story
Restoring Power
Upshur County line crews tackle restoring 70 power poles downed by tornado
The shooting occurred Wednesday at about 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fisher Rd. and U.S....
2 dead in Longview shooting; shooter at large