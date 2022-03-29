Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lake Livingston State Park closed through Monday

(Lake Livingston State Park - TPW)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Lake Livingston State Park will be closed through Monday, May 1.

The announcement from Texas Parks and Wildlife said the closure is due to a water system failure and will reopen on May 2.

All reservations for camping and day-use permits will be refunded.

You can contact the reservation center at (512) 389-8900 Monday through Friday for any questions about future reservations.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Hudson VFD firefighters rescued a person from a vehicle that wound up wrapped around a power...
Hudson firefighters rescue driver from vehicle wrapped around power pole
Nacogdoches County storm damage
Storms topple trees, damage shed in Nacogdoches County
Hilaro Rosa, 40
Tyler County woman finds stranger sleeping in her living room
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Craig Harrington discusses the latest on the case in...
‘Still very much ongoing:’ Case of Rosemary Rodriguez far from over

Latest News

Emma Alexander (left) helps an elementary school student try on some news shoes as part of...
Groveton ISD kicks off Kicks For Kids
The exhibit, “1968: A Folsom Redemption,” is a collection of photographs and memoirs of two...
East Texas Oil Museum presents Johnny Cash exhibit, ‘1968: A Folsom Redemption’
Adults needed to help foster families who need babysitters
Training to help volunteers become certified sitters for East Texas foster families
“It’s very sentimental for us as Ukrainian’s since the war is happening, and this country where...
Mineola Select Theater hosting performance dedicated to Ukraine Tuesday night
Lone Star Santas provide gifts at Cushing Elementary