Lake Livingston State Park closed through Monday

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Lake Livingston State Park will be closed through Monday, May 1.

The announcement from Texas Parks and Wildlife said the closure is due to a water system failure and will reopen on May 2.

All reservations for camping and day-use permits will be refunded.

You can contact the reservation center at (512) 389-8900 Monday through Friday for any questions about future reservations.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.