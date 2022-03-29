Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lone Star Santas provide gifts at Cushing Elementary

Lone Star Santas provide gifts at Cushing Elementary
By Brianna Linn
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lone Star Santa Charities took their sleighs to Cushing Elementary Tuesday morning to provide joy to kids impacted by the recent tornado.

School Principal Stefanie Jackson said the event was put together to give the students hope.

“Our kids, you know, sometimes we don’t see what’s inside their little brain, but they are seeing the same things that we are as adults. And for me, and my family, and our school family and our town it was devastating and so we know that they feel the same way” Jackson said.

Lone Star Santa James Berth said he hopes to bring one thing to students, “primarily smiles. Our motto of our organization is to spread love, hope and joy. So if we can do that by providing a few smiles to these kids, it makes it all worth it”.

A Christmas cast of 25 Santas and Mrs. Claus provided the students a large and small stuffed animal and two toys. Each Cushing family was also given one case of water.

Lone Star Santas is a non-profit organization that is funded by donations and toy drives.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Hudson VFD firefighters rescued a person from a vehicle that wound up wrapped around a power...
Hudson firefighters rescue driver from vehicle wrapped around power pole
Nacogdoches County storm damage
Storms topple trees, damage shed in Nacogdoches County
Hilaro Rosa, 40
Tyler County woman finds stranger sleeping in her living room
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Craig Harrington discusses the latest on the case in...
‘Still very much ongoing:’ Case of Rosemary Rodriguez far from over

Latest News

Emma Alexander (left) helps an elementary school student try on some news shoes as part of...
Groveton ISD kicks off Kicks For Kids
The exhibit, “1968: A Folsom Redemption,” is a collection of photographs and memoirs of two...
East Texas Oil Museum presents Johnny Cash exhibit, ‘1968: A Folsom Redemption’
Adults needed to help foster families who need babysitters
Training to help volunteers become certified sitters for East Texas foster families
“It’s very sentimental for us as Ukrainian’s since the war is happening, and this country where...
Mineola Select Theater hosting performance dedicated to Ukraine Tuesday night