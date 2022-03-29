Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin Panthers at top of tight 16-5A race

Lufkin Baseball alone at the top of 16-5A
By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The district schedule for 16-5A baseball is a third of the way done and it is a tight race for the top three playoff spots.

As it stands Lufkin is in the top spot with a 5-0 record. Whitehouse is in second place at 4-1, their lone lass was a 3-0 defeat to Lufkin. Nacogdoches is in third place at 3-2, their losses coming to Whitehouse and Lufkin. Jacksonville at 2-3 holds a one game lead over Huntsville for the final playoff spot.

“In our district we play each opponent three times so we still will see each opponent two more times,” head coach John Cobb said. “We will see every team two more times in a week from this point forward.”

Lufkin, was picked third in the preseason poll and the Pack know if it wasn’t for a play here or there that they could easily be in third place.

“It is a dog fight every time we play Whitehouse and every time we play Nacogdoches,” senior Sam Flores said. “It is a fight. We just have to keep going.”

Lufkin is in this position and not a three way tie with Nacogdoches and Whitehouse after they came from behind two times against the Dragons to win 5-4 in 10 innings.

“I think we did a good job of not getting down when we made mistakes,” Flores said. “We have to keep going with that because we are going to make mistakes. We just have to keep going and keep pushing through them and stay resilient. We don’t want to be 5-0. We want to be 15-0.”

Lufkin will finish up their season series with Jacksonville this week with the Indians visiting the Panthers Tuesday night and Lufkin hitting the road on Friday night.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

