Mineola Select Theater hosting performance dedicated to Ukraine Tuesday night

“It’s very sentimental for us as Ukrainian’s since the war is happening, and this country where we were born, is still very dear to our hearts,” Ukraine native Diana Martyn said.
By Stephanie Frazier and Lexi Vennetti
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - The hearts of many East Texans are with the citizens of Ukraine, and a longtime venue in Mineola is giving people a way to express that on Tuesday night.

The Historic Select Theater hosted Lake Country Symphonic Band for a spring concert that featured a tribute to honor Ukrainian citizens.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. tonight, and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. The Historic Select Theater is also collecting donations to donate to Ukraine.(KLTV/Lexi Vennetti)

An East Texas family from Ukraine was honored with front row seats and a dedication at the beginning of the show.

“It’s very sentimental for us as Ukrainian’s since the war is happening, and this country where we were born, is still very dear to our hearts,” Ukraine native Diana Martyn said.

Lake Country Symphonic Band Director Mike Holbrook said the band chose to honor Ukraine to show support.

“Show our support for their home country,” Holbrook said. “Even if we just get a little bit out of that, it’s just a drop in the bucket, if there are enough drops, that bucket gets full. We’re just trying to do our part.”

The band played Ukraine’s National Anthem, immediately followed by the Star Spangled Banner.

The Martyn family cried as Ukraine’s National Anthem played. “It stands for freedom. The whole song is about freedom and standing for your country and fighting the enemy if it’s needed.”

If you’d like more information, click here to see their Facebook page.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. tonight, and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. The Historic Select Theater is also collecting donations to donate to Ukraine.(KLTV/Lexi Vennetti)

