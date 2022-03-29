No major injuries in Hemphill school bus wreck

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - A Hemphill ISD school bus was involved in wreck on Tuesday morning.

A one-vehicle wreck happened on Tuesday morning. (CREDIT: Sabine County Reporter) (Sabine County Reporter)

Superintendent Reese Briggs released the following statement regarding the wreck:

This morning, March 29, 2022, a Hemphill ISD bus was involved in a single vehicle accident while running the morning route in the Geneva area of the district. All students and the driver were in good condition with no major injuries.

Student safety is our top priority at HISD and we will continue to investigate the circumstances of the accident.

Briggs said that the driver’s side of the bus was impacted, and that the driver is in good condition. No one was hospitalized, he said.

He added that the cause is still being investigated.

