Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

No major injuries in Hemphill school bus wreck

A one-vehicle wreck happened on Tuesday morning. (CREDIT: Sabine County Reporter)
A one-vehicle wreck happened on Tuesday morning. (CREDIT: Sabine County Reporter)(Sabine County Reporter)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - A Hemphill ISD school bus was involved in wreck on Tuesday morning.

A one-vehicle wreck happened on Tuesday morning. (CREDIT: Sabine County Reporter)
A one-vehicle wreck happened on Tuesday morning. (CREDIT: Sabine County Reporter)(Sabine County Reporter)

Superintendent Reese Briggs released the following statement regarding the wreck:

This morning, March 29, 2022, a Hemphill ISD bus was involved in a single vehicle accident while running the morning route in the Geneva area of the district.  All students and the driver were in good condition with no major injuries.

Student safety is our top priority at HISD and we will continue to investigate the circumstances of the accident.

A one-vehicle wreck happened on Tuesday morning. (CREDIT: Sabine County Reporter)
A one-vehicle wreck happened on Tuesday morning. (CREDIT: Sabine County Reporter)(Sabine County Reporter)

Briggs said that the driver’s side of the bus was impacted, and that the driver is in good condition. No one was hospitalized, he said.

He added that the cause is still being investigated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday morning
Hudson VFD firefighters rescued a person from a vehicle that wound up wrapped around a power...
Hudson firefighters rescue driver from vehicle wrapped around power pole

Latest News

Angelina bats light up Lamar State - PA
Angelina bats light up Lamar State-PA
Rosters finalized for 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
Rosters finalized for 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
DENISE WALKER' IS CHARGED WITH UNLAWFUL USE OR TRANSFER OF FOOD STAMP BENEFITS.
Minister accused of using food stamps without users' permission tells her side of story
Restoring Power
Upshur County line crews tackle restoring 70 power poles downed by tornado
The shooting occurred Wednesday at about 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fisher Rd. and U.S....
2 dead in Longview shooting; shooter at large