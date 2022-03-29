Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Oldest cemetery in Fannin County vandalized

At least a dozen headstones are knocked over or broken at the Bailey Inglish Cemetery.
At least a dozen headstones are knocked over or broken at the Bailey Inglish Cemetery.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Part of the oldest cemetery in Fannin County, found in disarray over the weekend.

Over the weekend vandalism was discovered at Fannin County’s oldest cemetery at several gravesites. Now they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

“My first thought was just how senseless it is,” said Ronny Hill, Bonham Parks & Recreation Superintendent.

Hill said grounds keeping was coming around for spring cleaning when they found the damage.

“I went and looked at it Monday morning and it’s significant damage,” said Hill.

At least a dozen headstones are knocked over or broken.

“One historical name after another when you go through there and look at it,” said Hill.

Texas Revolutionaries, pioneers, and Fannin County colonizers are buried there, even some important town figures.

“The biggest thing I think is the historical value of that cemetery is significant to our city. Bailey Inglish, the founder of Bonham, is buried there along with his family. And that land for that cemetery was donated by that family,” said Hill.

Hill said this has happened before so they already have a repair plan.

“As soon as we can we will go out there, we’ll get some adhesive and we’ll try to put them back together as best we can,” said Hill.

But they still hope to see justice. Criminal Mischief can be a state jail felony. The vandal could see up to 2 years in state jail and be fined up to $10,000.

“We hope that anybody that heard anything or saw anything report it to the police because this needs to stop,” said Hill.

Hill said the best way to prevent vandalism is keeping an eye out at historical landmarks near your home, and if you see something suspicious, report it right away.

