Rosters finalized for 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown, which pits high-school basketball seniors from both counties of Angelina and Nacogdoches, will be held Thursday, April 21, at the Panther Activity Center in Lufkin.

The girls’ game starts at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow after.

Admission is $5 at the door. Children under the age of 5 can get in free.

The 10th year saw the Nacogdoches County girls win 54-45 and the Nacogdoches County boys win 81-75.

This will be the first time the game has been played in three years, as the previous two years were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game pits the top seniors of Angelina County against the top seniors of of Nacogdoches County in two basketball games. Each team’s coach has selected a charity to play for. The winning teams’ charities win proceeds from the door.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY GIRLS ROSTER:

Coached by Lance Taylor of Woden

Playing for LOVE Inc.

Central Heights Halle Carden

Chireno Saylor Holloway

Chireno Jessie Durett

Chireno Alaina Goodwin

Cushing Lexie Nichols

Cushing Lexi Moore

Douglass Mariah Neal

Douglass Josie Watson

Douglass Faith Wilcox

Garrison Ashlyn Smelley

Nacogdoches Kayden Siers

Woden Chelsea Brookshire

ANGELINA COUNTY GIRLS ROSTER

Coached by Sadale Lamb of Lufkin.

Playing for Embrace It

Hudson Emma Burgess

Hudson Calli Williams

Lufkin Tori Coleman

Lufkin Mallory Patel

Lufkin Martiana Jones

Lufkin Kelby Coutee

Lufkin Akyshia Cottrell

PCA Trenity Johnson

PCA Paytrion Hunt-Murphy

Zavalla Gracee Floyd

Zavalla Aaliyah Martin

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY BOYS ROSTER

Coached by Chase Phillips of Woden.

Playing for Love INC.

Central Heights Preston Watson

Central Heights Clayton Petty

Central Heights Trey Smith

Chireno Risten Cook

Cushing Keyshawn Rollison

Douglass Gentry Thornton

Garrison Brad Reynolds

Garrison Kelvin Rather

Martinsville Karson Moore

Nacogdoches Jahquay Sweat

Nacogdoches Taye Tilley

Woden Chance Lawson

ANGELINA COUNTY BOYS ROSTER

Coached by Patrick Sluga of Zavalla.

Playing for East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope.

Central Jim Von Heeder

Diboll Percy Chavis

Diboll Jathen Garcia

Hudson Kannaan Holder

Hudson Isaac Estrada

Huntington Darion Hale

Huntington Mark Turner

Lufkin Elijah Johnson

Lufkin Christian Mumphrey

Lufkin Isaiah Bennett

PCA Logan Lee

Zavalla Joseph Bridges

The following are scores from the previous 11 years:

2009:

Nacogdoches girls 49, Angelina girls 61

Nacogdoches boys 66, Angelina boys 72

2010:

Nacogdoches girls 36, Angelina girls 48

Nacogdoches boys 51, Angelina boys 72

2011:

Angelina girls 65, Nacogdoches girls 31

Angelina boys 84, Nacogdoches boys 53

2012:

Nacogdoches girls 28, Angelina girls 48

Nacogdoches boys 62, Angelina boys 73

2013:

Nacogdoches girls 72, Angelina girls 74

Nacogdoches boys 72, Angelina boys 78

2014:

Nacogdoches girls 67, Angelina girls 36

Nacogdoches boys 61, Angelina boys 54

2015:

Angelina girls 40, Nacogdoches girls 44

Angelina boys 70, Nacogdoches boys 66

2016:

Angelina girls 66, Nacogdoches girls 52

Angelina boys 69, Nacogdoches boys 57

2017

Angelina girls 57, Nacogdoches girls 44

Nacogdoches boys 71, Angelina boys 66

2018

Nacogdoches girls 54, Angelina girls 41

Nacogdoches boys 79, Angelina girls 71

2019

Angelina girls 45, Nacogdoches girls 54

Angelina boys 75, Nacogdoches boys 81

