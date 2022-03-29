Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rosters finalized for 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown, which pits high-school basketball seniors from both counties of Angelina and Nacogdoches, will be held Thursday, April 21, at the Panther Activity Center in Lufkin.

The girls’ game starts at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow after.

Admission is $5 at the door. Children under the age of 5 can get in free.

The 10th year saw the Nacogdoches County girls win 54-45 and the Nacogdoches County boys win 81-75.

This will be the first time the game has been played in three years, as the previous two years were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game pits the top seniors of Angelina County against the top seniors of of Nacogdoches County in two basketball games. Each team’s coach has selected a charity to play for. The winning teams’ charities win proceeds from the door.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY GIRLS ROSTER:

Coached by Lance Taylor of Woden
Playing for LOVE Inc.
  • Central Heights Halle Carden
  • Chireno Saylor Holloway
  • Chireno Jessie Durett
  • Chireno Alaina Goodwin
  • Cushing Lexie Nichols
  • Cushing Lexi Moore
  • Douglass Mariah Neal
  • Douglass Josie Watson
  • Douglass Faith Wilcox
  • Garrison Ashlyn Smelley
  • Nacogdoches Kayden Siers
  • Woden Chelsea Brookshire

ANGELINA COUNTY GIRLS ROSTER

Coached by Sadale Lamb of Lufkin.
Playing for Embrace It
  • Hudson Emma Burgess
  • Hudson Calli Williams
  • Lufkin Tori Coleman
  • Lufkin Mallory Patel
  • Lufkin Martiana Jones
  • Lufkin Kelby Coutee
  • Lufkin Akyshia Cottrell
  • PCA Trenity Johnson
  • PCA Paytrion Hunt-Murphy
  • Zavalla Gracee Floyd
  • Zavalla Aaliyah Martin

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY BOYS ROSTER

Coached by Chase Phillips of Woden.
Playing for Love INC.
  • Central Heights Preston Watson
  • Central Heights Clayton Petty
  • Central Heights Trey Smith
  • Chireno Risten Cook
  • Cushing Keyshawn Rollison
  • Douglass Gentry Thornton
  • Garrison Brad Reynolds
  • Garrison Kelvin Rather
  • Martinsville Karson Moore
  • Nacogdoches Jahquay Sweat
  • Nacogdoches Taye Tilley
  • Woden Chance Lawson

ANGELINA COUNTY BOYS ROSTER

Coached by Patrick Sluga of Zavalla.
Playing for East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope.
  • Central Jim Von Heeder
  • Diboll Percy Chavis
  • Diboll Jathen Garcia
  • Hudson Kannaan Holder
  • Hudson Isaac Estrada
  • Huntington Darion Hale
  • Huntington Mark Turner
  • Lufkin Elijah Johnson
  • Lufkin Christian Mumphrey
  • Lufkin Isaiah Bennett
  • PCA Logan Lee
  • Zavalla Joseph Bridges

The following are scores from the previous 11 years:

2009:

Nacogdoches girls 49, Angelina girls 61

Nacogdoches boys 66, Angelina boys 72

2010:

Nacogdoches girls 36, Angelina girls 48

Nacogdoches boys 51, Angelina boys 72

2011:

Angelina girls 65, Nacogdoches girls 31

Angelina boys 84, Nacogdoches boys 53

2012:

Nacogdoches girls 28, Angelina girls 48

Nacogdoches boys 62, Angelina boys 73

2013:

Nacogdoches girls 72, Angelina girls 74

Nacogdoches boys 72, Angelina boys 78

2014:

Nacogdoches girls 67, Angelina girls 36

Nacogdoches boys 61, Angelina boys 54

2015:

Angelina girls 40, Nacogdoches girls 44

Angelina boys 70, Nacogdoches boys 66

2016:

Angelina girls 66, Nacogdoches girls 52

Angelina boys 69, Nacogdoches boys 57

2017

Angelina girls 57, Nacogdoches girls 44

Nacogdoches boys 71, Angelina boys 66

2018

Nacogdoches girls 54, Angelina girls 41

Nacogdoches boys 79, Angelina girls 71

2019

Angelina girls 45, Nacogdoches girls 54

Angelina boys 75, Nacogdoches boys 81

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

