Sabine hires Azle defensive coordinator Cody Gilbert as new head football coach/athletic director

By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT
LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KTRE) - The Sabine ISD school board voted Monday night to make Cody Gilbert the new athletic director and head football coach for Sabine High School. Gilbert takes over for Rex Sharp, who resigned earlier this year.

“The first thing that we want is to hire people that want to be as Sabine so we’ve gotta do a good job of building relationships, with the coaches that are already here,” said Gilbert.

When asked what he thought Sabine had to offer, he had good things to say.

“I’ve been here five minutes, but the research that goes into taking a job like this, and even applying for a job like this, is extensive. And the community and the support and the administration here is outstanding. My wife and I can’t wait to be here full time,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert has over 13 years of coaching experience with two stints at Azle as well as Archer City, and in the college game with his alma mater Howard Payne.

Rosters finalized for 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown

