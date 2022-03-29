VFW Post 1836, Auxiliary host Vietnam War Veterans balloon release

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Tuesday is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day that honors men and women who served and sacrificed during one of the longest conflicts in United States history.

Khrystal Hudson is the daughter of Vietnam Veteran Charles Reeves. Hudson shared the importance of remembering those veterans who did not receive the proper welcome when they first came home.

“We just want to say welcome home and that’s the unspoken spoken,” said Hudson

Other special East Texas veterans were also honored in Tuesday’s ceremony by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Lufkin Chamber of Commerce, all in hopes of reminding veterans that their service was important to this nation.

“They were made to be ashamed of their service and so, you know, to all of the veterans who might be at home today, Vietnam veterans, from VFW Post 1836 to you, welcome home,” said Hudson.

At the end of the ceremony, families and friends release balloons into the sky in honor of the veterans who did not make it home from the war.

