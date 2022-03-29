Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: ABC News’ Dr. Jen Ashton gives latest on COVID-19 spread, vaccines for kids

By Stephanie Frazier and Devyn Shea
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Dr. Jen Ashton, Chief Medical Correspondent for ABC News, joined Devyn Shea on East Texas Now Tuesday for a COVID-19 update.

Ashton shared information about what she thinks is next for us in the battle against the virus, as well as the possibility of a vaccine for the youngest children and when it may become available.

