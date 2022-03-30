Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

2 servings of avocado a week helps your heart health, study says

Eating an avocado a week can help reduce the risk of a heart attack, according to a new study.
Eating an avocado a week can help reduce the risk of a heart attack, according to a new study.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Good news if you like avocados; eating them is a great way to help out your heart health.

A new government study found eating at least two servings a week, which adds up to one avocado, reduced the risk of having a heart attack by 21%.

It also said that eating avocado instead of eggs, yogurt, cheese, margarine, butter, or processed meats, like bacon, was especially beneficial.

Experts said anything you can do to improve your heart health is a step in the right direction.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated heart disease takes a life every 36 seconds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Hudson VFD firefighters rescued a person from a vehicle that wound up wrapped around a power...
Hudson firefighters rescue driver from vehicle wrapped around power pole
Nacogdoches County storm damage
Storms topple trees, damage shed in Nacogdoches County
Hilaro Rosa, 40
Tyler County woman finds stranger sleeping in her living room
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Craig Harrington discusses the latest on the case in...
‘Still very much ongoing:’ Case of Rosemary Rodriguez far from over

Latest News

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has signed a controversial bill restricting certain LGBTQ topics...
LGBTQ group sues Florida over so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden tapping oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices
FILE PHOTO: At least four schools in New Jersey have been impacted a contamination involving...
Students accidentally served milk cartons filled with sanitizer
Extensive damage is seen in Springdale, Ark., after a possible tornado moved through the area...
Severe storms pummel South killing at least 2 in Florida
The little primate will stay behind the scenes until it is old enough to join the other lemurs...
Cute! Endangered blue-eyed black lemur born in Florida zoo