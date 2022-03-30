First Alert: Clearing out the skies as drier air makes a return to the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With low pressure moving away and high pressure moving into Texas, our winds will relax tonight, leading to clear skies and a chilly night with lows in the middle 40′s.

Chilly mornings will give way to mild afternoons on Thursday and Friday under mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. It will look and feel fantastic as the lower humidity values will make for refreshing air to be outdoors. Daytime highs will be in the lower 70′s on Thursday before gradually warming into the upper 70′s by Friday afternoon.

Another upper-air disturbance will lead to a few clouds and a slight chance of rain for Friday night and early Saturday morning before skies clear out, giving way to a mostly dry and pleasant weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70′s on Saturday before warming back up into the lower 80′s on Sunday, making for a nice first weekend in April.

As we transition into early next week, another trough of low pressure will navigate through the southern plains, bringing back some modest-to-high chances for rain late Monday and into Tuesday.

With multiple chances to get wet in the next week, rainfall amounts could average between one-to-two inches over the next seven days, which will certainly help with the dry fuels and ongoing drought.

