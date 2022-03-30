Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert: Clearing out the skies as drier air makes a return to the Piney Woods

Weather Where You Live
A return to sunshine and mild temperatures as we close out the month of March on Thursday.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With low pressure moving away and high pressure moving into Texas, our winds will relax tonight, leading to clear skies and a chilly night with lows in the middle 40′s.

Chilly mornings will give way to mild afternoons on Thursday and Friday under mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. It will look and feel fantastic as the lower humidity values will make for refreshing air to be outdoors. Daytime highs will be in the lower 70′s on Thursday before gradually warming into the upper 70′s by Friday afternoon.

Another upper-air disturbance will lead to a few clouds and a slight chance of rain for Friday night and early Saturday morning before skies clear out, giving way to a mostly dry and pleasant weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70′s on Saturday before warming back up into the lower 80′s on Sunday, making for a nice first weekend in April.

As we transition into early next week, another trough of low pressure will navigate through the southern plains, bringing back some modest-to-high chances for rain late Monday and into Tuesday.

With multiple chances to get wet in the next week, rainfall amounts could average between one-to-two inches over the next seven days, which will certainly help with the dry fuels and ongoing drought.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast

Most Read

When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Messiah Scott
Missing Trinity County toddler found
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Casey Vines (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
1 injured, 1 arrested after Polk County shooting

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 4-1-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 3-31-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 3-31-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 3-31-22