Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Hudson firefighters rescue driver from vehicle wrapped around power pole

Hudson VFD firefighters rescued a person from a vehicle that wound up wrapped around a power...
Hudson VFD firefighters rescued a person from a vehicle that wound up wrapped around a power pole. (Source: Hudson VFD Facebook page)(Hudson VFD Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON Texas (KTRE) - Firefighters with the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department rescued the driver of a vehicle that wound up wrapped around a power pole off State Highway 94 Tuesday.

According to a post on the Hudson VFD Facebook page, HVFD firefighters were dispatched out to a single-vehicle wreck on SH 94 in front of Kid Kountry Day Care at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Hudson VFD responded with Ladder 1 and Tanker 1, along with five firefighters, the Facebook post stated. When they arrived at the scene, they found a heavily damaged vehicle on its side in the drainage ditch in front of Kid Kountry Day Care. Its driver was trapped inside.

After about 40 minutes, the firefighters extricated the driver from the vehicle. EMS personnel with Allegiance Mobile Health transported the victim to a local hospital via ambulance.

“We would like to thank ACSO, SOLO Wrecker Service, and Lufkin Fire Department for their assistance in vehicle stabilization ad manpower,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Nacogdoches County storm damage
Storms topple trees, damage shed in Nacogdoches County
Hilaro Rosa, 40
Tyler County woman finds stranger sleeping in her living room
Messiah Scott
Missing Trinity County toddler found

Latest News

Longview Shooting Follow Up
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large after pickup located
Fatal Crash Resentencing Day 3: Forensic doctor says toxicology showed no substances in victim
The landlord at the apartment home told the TPD officers that when he went into Wilson’s...
Tyler police looking for 2nd murder suspect from weekend homicide
The center partnered with Stanley’s Famous Pit Barbecue to create “The Art of Healing.”...
Art helps sexual assault survivors’ journey to recovery
Flu Season
Flu Season In ETX