Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Kellogg’s workers win big raises after spate of strikes

FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several hundred workers at a Kellogg’s plant that makes Cheez-Its won a new contract that delivers more than 15% wage increases over three years after 1,400 workers at the company’s cereal plants went on strike for nearly three months last fall.

The union that represents those 570 workers in Kansas City, Kansas, said Wednesday that the wages and benefit improvements secured this week are the biggest ones the local union has ever seen.

The deal comes as many companies are struggling to fill the more than 11 million job openings across the country and workers are demanding more after keeping plants operating throughout the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Hudson VFD firefighters rescued a person from a vehicle that wound up wrapped around a power...
Hudson firefighters rescue driver from vehicle wrapped around power pole
Nacogdoches County storm damage
Storms topple trees, damage shed in Nacogdoches County
Hilaro Rosa, 40
Tyler County woman finds stranger sleeping in her living room
Messiah Scott
Missing Trinity County toddler found

Latest News

Longview Shooting Follow Up
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large after pickup located
Fatal Crash Resentencing Day 3: Forensic doctor says toxicology showed no substances in victim
The landlord at the apartment home told the TPD officers that when he went into Wilson’s...
Tyler police looking for 2nd murder suspect from weekend homicide
The center partnered with Stanley’s Famous Pit Barbecue to create “The Art of Healing.”...
Art helps sexual assault survivors’ journey to recovery
Flu Season
Flu Season In ETX