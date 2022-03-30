East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A line of thunderstorms is making its way into East Texas this morning. Expect heavy rainfall and gusty winds. A few storms could become strong to severe with damaging winds being the main threat. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s ahead of the line of storms and then drop into the lower 60s as the rain moves out. Sunshine returns this afternoon and temperatures rebound back to the lower to mid 70s with windy conditions until this evening. The wind finally calms down overnight and cooler temperatures are on the way briefly for Thursday. Light winds continue Friday with a quick warm-up and then a nice, warm weekend is ahead with only a slight chance for rain on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.