Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Police seeking information about missing man in College Station

They issued a missing person alert today for Richard Travis Davidson, 54, of College Station.
They issued a missing person alert today for Richard Travis Davidson, 54, of College Station.
They issued a missing person alert today for Richard Travis Davidson, 54, of College Station.(Image provided by law enforcement)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police need your help in finding a missing man.

They issued a missing person alert today for Richard Travis Davidson, 54, of College Station.

He was last seen in July of last year.

He’s believed to be transient in and around the area but it’s been several months since he’s had contact with his family. If you can help find him, you’re urged to call CSPD.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
First Alert Weather Day
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday morning
Hudson VFD firefighters rescued a person from a vehicle that wound up wrapped around a power...
Hudson firefighters rescue driver from vehicle wrapped around power pole
A one-vehicle wreck happened on Tuesday morning. (CREDIT: Sabine County Reporter)
No major injuries in Hemphill school bus wreck

Latest News

Angelina bats light up Lamar State - PA
Angelina bats light up Lamar State-PA
Rosters finalized for 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
Rosters finalized for 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
DENISE WALKER' IS CHARGED WITH UNLAWFUL USE OR TRANSFER OF FOOD STAMP BENEFITS.
Minister accused of using food stamps without users' permission tells her side of story
ROSEMARY RODRIGUEZ FOLO
ROSEMARY RODRIGUEZ FOLO
Restoring Power
Upshur County line crews tackle restoring 70 power poles downed by tornado