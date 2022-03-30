Police seeking information about missing man in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police need your help in finding a missing man.

They issued a missing person alert today for Richard Travis Davidson, 54, of College Station.

He was last seen in July of last year.

He’s believed to be transient in and around the area but it’s been several months since he’s had contact with his family. If you can help find him, you’re urged to call CSPD.

@CSTXPolice needs your help on this missing person case. Call 979-764-3600 if you have information pic.twitter.com/wt54QPNqvD — AANBV (@AANBVTX) March 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.