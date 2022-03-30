Roberts County grass fire is now over 39,000 acres, 80% contained

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews continue working today to contain the wildfire that started in Roberts County and moved into Hemphill County.

As of this morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire, named the Canadian River Bottom Fire, is an estimated 39,568 acres and 80 percent contained.

Crews are focusing on mop up and containment along with structure count.

#CanadianRiverBottomFire in Roberts/Hemphill County is 39,568 acres and 80% contained. Crews continue to mop up and patrol the fire area. Some heat has been found but no concern holding the perimeter. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 1, 2022

If you would like to make a donation, you can send them to the the Canadian Volunteer Fire Department:

If you so wish to make a donation. You can send them to. Canadian Volunteer Fire Department 5 Main Street Canadian,... Posted by Canadian Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

The Canadian Volunteer Fire Department says the fire has burned some homes. The total number of homes and structures lost is unknown at this time.

Just wanted to thank everyone for the help. Crews are still out mopping up hot spots at this time. People have been... Posted by Canadian Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Video by Doug Black

Gray County

Gray County/Pampa Emergency Management says a fire that started south of Pampa has been contained.

The fire prompted evacuations in the Bowers City area, and multiple roads were closed.

The evacuations have been lifted and roads reopened.

Fire is contained at this time and we will continue to monitor for hot spots. Posted by Gray County/ Pampa Emergency Management on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

SHERMAN COUNTY

The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office a fire east of Stratford closed State Highway 15/119.

The fire started near County Road 10 and County Road V.

The fire has been contained.

State Hwy 15 / 119. Travel closed at this time Posted by Sherman County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

HUTCHINSON COUNTY

A grass fire in Hutchinson County is now contained.

The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM says the fire started northwest of Stinnett.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire, which they are calling the North Herring Fire, is 1500 acres and is 100 percent contained.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Hutchinson County on the #NorthHerringFire. The fire is and estimated 500 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/IoVMVQxZss — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 29, 2022

SH 136 was closed from Pringle to the “Y” due to smoke from the fire. As of 1:30 p.m., the highway was reopened.

🔥⚠️ HUTCHISON COUNTY:

SH 136 is closed from Pringle to the “Y” due to smoke from fire. pic.twitter.com/G5didMjtRD — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) March 29, 2022

FINAL UPDATE: 2:45pm. Stinnett Fire Department is reporting the fire is contained at this time. Stinnett: Hwy 136,... Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

CARSON COUNTY

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the grass fire in Carson County has been contained.

The fire started near County Road 14 and County Road 6 northwest of Panhandle.

Drivers in the area were asked to use caution as the smoke may impact travel on Highway 207.

The fire is estimated to span 105 acres and is no 100% contained.

Seeing smoke in Carson County, south of Borger. Unknown if it will impact Hwy 207 (Panhandle Hwy). Motorists are urged... Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

RANDALL COUNTY

In Randall County, a grass fire at I-27 and Sundown has been contained.

Crews responded to the fire around 11:00 a.m. and reported the fire to be contained just before Noon.

The grass fire at I-27 and Sundown Lane has been extinguished and all resources have been released. Posted by Randall County Fire Department on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.