Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

A text from your own phone number? It’s spam

As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.
As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.(Adrianna Calvo/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Many Verizon customers are getting spam text messages that appear to be coming from their own phone number.

Like many scams, the text provides a link to a “free gift” for the user to click on.

Verizon customers have been sharing their experiences in a community forum on Verizon’s website, with most of them encountering the same text that appears to come from their own phone number. It reads:

“Free Msg: Your bill is paid for March. Thanks, here’s a little gift for you” followed by a link.

Of course, there is no gift for you – it’s a scam to get information from you. As with any scam, it is best to not click on the link and simply delete the message.

Verizon said on its Support Twitter account that it is actively working to stop the messages and have involved law enforcement to try to identify the source of the spam texts.

For more information about phishing scams and how to report them, visit Verizon’s website here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Hudson VFD firefighters rescued a person from a vehicle that wound up wrapped around a power...
Hudson firefighters rescue driver from vehicle wrapped around power pole
Nacogdoches County storm damage
Storms topple trees, damage shed in Nacogdoches County
Hilaro Rosa, 40
Tyler County woman finds stranger sleeping in her living room
Messiah Scott
Missing Trinity County toddler found

Latest News

Longview Shooting Follow Up
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large after pickup located
Fatal Crash Resentencing Day 3: Forensic doctor says toxicology showed no substances in victim
The landlord at the apartment home told the TPD officers that when he went into Wilson’s...
Tyler police looking for 2nd murder suspect from weekend homicide
The center partnered with Stanley’s Famous Pit Barbecue to create “The Art of Healing.”...
Art helps sexual assault survivors’ journey to recovery
Flu Season
Flu Season In ETX