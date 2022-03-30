Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Training to help volunteers become certified sitters for East Texas foster families

Adults needed to help foster families who need babysitters
Adults needed to help foster families who need babysitters
By Erika Holland
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - For families who aren’t in the position to consider adoption or fostering, babysitting certification is one way to lend a big hand during the ongoing foster crisis in Texas.

For many parents, finding a babysitter could be as simple as asking a family member or friend. That’s not the case for parents who take on the responsibility of fostering children in state care.

The state requires anyone looking over a child in foster care to receive specific education before they’re left alone with them as a temporary caretaker.

“You don’t get to send the kids next door so you can run to Brookshire’s to pick up a loaf of bread,” Christi Sowell of The Fostering Collective explained to us in a January 2020 interview. “Taking care of yourself is honestly the first and the very best thing that you can do for your child. So just to give yourself a moment to get in check so you can ‘handle the hard’ is important.”

As an adoptive mom, Sowell stressed the importance of state-certified babysitters after highlighting the fact that nearly half of all foster families quit after the first year. Many cite a lack of available support.

The next training event takes place 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 2nd at New Beginnings Church in Longview. It costs $10 to attend. A CPR/First Aid certification course will follow for a fee of $45.

You must at least 21 years old to participate.

For more information on how to sign up for The Fostering Collecting April Babysitting training, click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

