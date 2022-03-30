Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler County woman finds stranger sleeping in her living room

Hilaro Rosa, 40
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office report the arrest of a man who was found asleep in a woman’s living room.

When a woman arrived at her home Monday at about 9 p.m., she found Hilaro Rosas, 40, asleep on the floor.

Deputies reported no sign of forced entry at the home on CR 4880. Rosas did not speak English and did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, nor in need of medication, according to Sheriff Bryan Weatherford.

Rosas was arrested for criminal trespass of a habitation.

