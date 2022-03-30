Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Still very much ongoing:’ Case of Rosemary Rodriguez far from over

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Since the discovery of an East Texas missing woman’s body in December, investigators are trying to get more questions answered.

Rosemary Rodriguez vanished without a trace in October of 2019.

Investigators found a car covered in foliage in a densely wooded area off of Mount Pisgah Road, near Liberty City in December. It was Rodriguez’s lime-green hatchback that they had been trying to locate for over 2 years.

“The car was very much off the roadway, foliage was concealing it. It wasn’t just us looking for the car, the whole community was looking for the car. The investigation is still very much ongoing. Finding the car was a huge piece of evidence, finding the remains in the car,” says Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Craig Harrington.

The discovery of the missing vehicle drew numerous agencies that had been working on Rosemary’s disappearance.

Still no indication of how she died, as forensic examination is still ongoing using remains in an advanced state of decomposition.

“If it’s an obvious injury or something of an obvious nature, it takes a lot longer when there is less evidence to go by. Sometimes the examination may not be conclusive like we wish it was. We want an answer right now,” says Gregg County Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan.

For investigators, it will not end until they know how Rodriguez died and who may have caused it.

“Not just the victims family or community, and us, we all want answers. We’re working with the district attorneys office, with the Texas Rangers. As information comes in, it’s being analyzed and processed. We’re still trying very hard to get those answers,” Harrington says.

Forensic examination of the remains has not yet determined Rosemary Rodriguez’s cause of death.

