WebXtra: Lady Pack duo signs with college programs
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The rain could not dampen the spirits of Lufkin seniors Kelby Coutee and Ryleigh Mills. The two student-athletes signed their national letters of intent to play college athletics.
Coutee, a member of the Lufkin volleyball and basketball teams will be heading to Texas A&M Texarkana to play volleyball.
Mills, the catcher for Lufkin softball and a cheerleader will be going to play softball at Navarro College.
