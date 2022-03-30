Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Lady Pack duo signs with college programs

By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The rain could not dampen the spirits of Lufkin seniors Kelby Coutee and Ryleigh Mills. The two student-athletes signed their national letters of intent to play college athletics.

Coutee, a member of the Lufkin volleyball and basketball teams will be heading to Texas A&M Texarkana to play volleyball.

Mills, the catcher for Lufkin softball and a cheerleader will be going to play softball at Navarro College.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

