SFA bowling squad earns at-large bid in NCAA national tournament

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA bowling team was all smiles Wednesday afternoon when they learned they had earned an at-large bid into the NCAA national tournament.

“You are worried about getting in,” coach Amber Lemke said. “It is so competitive to get in so once you are in there is a sense of relief that now you have something to work for and play for.”

They will match up against Sam Houston in the Arlington regional on April 8. The Ladyjacks are looking for their third national championship. They won it all in 2016 and 2019.

“The talent level is really high,” Lemke said. “We have a lot of depth on our roster even though the majority of them have only been here for seven months. They know what it takes to compete at a high level. It just has to be to make sure we are cooking at the right times and we are all in it together and we are ready to go when it is time to go.”

