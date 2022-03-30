Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Showers and thunderstorms are coming to an end for us this afternoon.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Showers and thunderstorms are coming to an end for us this afternoon. As showers and clouds exit the area, we’ll be looking at a mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Tonight, we drop down into the 40s, and then see highs tomorrow in the low 70s and upper 60s. A mix of sun and clouds through the rest of the work week. For the weekend, a chance for showers on Saturday, otherwise partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. More widespread shower/storm activity returns to East Texas next Monday and Tuesday. As the saying goes, “April showers bring May flowers,” it looks like we’ll see a fair amount of rain as we start out the month of April. Have a great day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

