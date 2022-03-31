34 migrants rescued from oxygen restricted containers

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Border Patrol Agents rescued two smuggling attempts of 34 migrants in El Paso.

The first smuggling attempt happened on March 27 when agents received information from a concerned citizen about a human smuggling scheme where they found a tractor trailer parked on the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Stan Robert Sr Avenue.

At the location, 15 adult migrants and one unaccompanied child were crammed inside a cargo container with little ventilation.

The migrants were rescued from the cargo container, medically evaluated, and transported to the station to be processed accordingly.

The migrants amenable to Title 42 were expelled to Mexico while others were transported to the Central Processing Center.

The driver was referred to the El Paso Sector Integrated Targeting Team and the State of Texas Department of Public Safety as part of an ongoing interagency investigation.

The second smuggling incident happened at 1:30 a.m. March 29 agents from the Las Cruces Station assigned to the Hwy-185 checkpoint encountered a U-Haul pick-up truck and U-Haul trailer with 17 adult migrants and one unaccompanied child crammed inside the trailer without ventilation.

In the investigation, agents were able to connect the smuggling scheme to another driver that had previously crossed the checkpoint minutes before.

The driver of a blue sedan was later apprehended with a 9mm handgun found inside his waistband, an AK-47 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, and a flare gun in the trunk of the vehicle.

These migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua were medically evaluated, and processed accordingly.

The truck driver, the U-Haul pick-up truck driver and the driver of the blue sedan remain in custody and will face charges under 8 USC 1324, Conspiracy to Transport.

“Ruthless human smugglers continuously endanger human lives as one of their tactics is to smuggle migrants in confined spaces with restricted oxygen,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

These incidents are under investigation.

