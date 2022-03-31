Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina bats light up Lamar State-PA

By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - There was no shortage of runs at the Angelina College softball field Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Roadrunners picked up a sweep of conference opponent Lamar State College-Port Arthur to push their overall record to 23-9 and their conference record to 6-4. AC won game 1, 12-4 and game 2, 19-2. Bayley Frenzel and Madi Baker both had home runs in the second game of the double header. Haley Primrose also had a grand slam in the second inning of game 2.

Former Lufkin Panther and team home run leader Sarah Mays came just short of another home run in game 2 but she did lead the way with 5 RBIs combined in the two games. Mays still sits at 11 home runs while Primrose improved to eight and Baker to six.

The Lady runners have proven they can hit the ball. Their team batting average sits at .381 and the slugging percentage is at .670.

Angelina will start off April with a double header on Friday against LSU-Eunice starting at 4 p.m.

