Missing Trinity County toddler found

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 3-year-old boy who was reported missing in Trinity County has been found, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace.

Before he was found, Messiah Scott was last seen at 117 Emily in Trinity wearing a grey sweatshirt with a dinosaur on it and blue jeans.

Wallace said Messiah was found safe.

Messiah followed his puppy when it wandered off, Wallace said. He explained that the puppy came back when law enforcement officers were at the scene, so they went into the woods and followed a trail until they found the toddler.

