Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Puppy who lost his leg after a horse stepped on him is up for adoption

A puppy who had to have his leg amputated after he was stepped on by a horse is up for adoption.
A puppy who had to have his leg amputated after he was stepped on by a horse is up for adoption.(From Heaven to Earth Rescue)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A puppy who had to have his leg amputated after he was stepped on by a horse is up for adoption, according to an Ohio animal shelter.

From Heaven to Earth Rescue in New Philadelphia, Ohio, said the five and a half week old border collie mix, who’s name is Happy, was injured March 27 after a horse stepped on him and broke his left front leg.

The shelter said the veterinarian was unable to repair his leg, and had it amputated instead.

Happy will be up for adoption soon, according to the shelter.

For more information on the shelter, or to adopt Happy or one of the shelter’s other animals, you can visit From Heaven to Earth Rescue’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Messiah Scott
Missing Trinity County toddler found
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

Families Struggling To Find Childcare
East Texas parents finding themselves on waiting lists for early education centers
Fatal crash resentencing trial day 4: Investigator said Fulton likely not intoxicated when...
Fatal crash trial day 4: Jennifer Whitmore says she re-lives losing her daughter every day
Meet the retired East Texan responsible for the area’s pollen count
Meet the retired East Texan responsible for the area’s pollen count
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Families Struggling To Find Childcare
East Texas parents finding themselves on waiting lists for early education centers