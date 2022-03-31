Texas man faces charges after road rage incident at Missouri-Arkansas state line

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - A Texas man is facing charges in Boone County, Ark. after a road rage incident near the Missouri/Arkansas State line Monday.

Caden Clay Penny of Scroggins, Texas faces reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit, and open container in a vehicle charges.

Rachel Hodges says she was with her daughter heading home from a softball game Monday night when she stopped at a gas station at the Missouri/Arkansas state line. Hodges says she then headed southbound on U.S. 65 when a car with Texas license plates began trailing her.

“We started driving and I noticed a car pulled up ahead of us, about stopped on the left side of the road and I didn’t think a lot of it until I went passed him,” said Hodges. “Then he jumped in right behind us and tailgating us veering right and left off the road.”

Remaining calm, Hodges pulled off U.S. 65 onto a road she was familiar with and realized she was being followed. After dialing 911 she was instructed to get back to U.S. 65 where deputies could intercept the vehicle.

“As I was coming through the loop, he came into the grass and he hit the ditch and pulled his wheel and knocked me into the ditch,” Hodges explained. “I got back up on the paved road as quickly as I could and got all the way back up onto 65.”

Driving significantly under the speed limit, Hodges says she continued down U.S. 65 with her flashers on, towards approaching deputies.

“He rear-ended us, we weren’t hurt it wasn’t hard, but he did ram into us with his car,” said Hodges. “‘Somebody is going to get to us,’ and that’s what I kept telling my daughter, and I had to stay calm because she was in the car too and I wanted her to how to handle that situation.”

Hodges says she was able to remain calm throughout the encounter with assistance from emergency services. She is hopeful her experience can be a lesson for anyone who may find themselves in a similar situation.

“Hopefully by sharing what happened to me and sharing what we did there will be a young girl out there who sees that and thinks of that next time she’s driving and is in a scary situation,” she said.

Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson declined to comment on the incident, as it is an ongoing investigation. He did tell KY3 more charges will be coming from this incident.

