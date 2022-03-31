Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today will be a beautiful day with mild afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Northern counties could see a brief sprinkle or two as a band of clouds tracks east into the early afternoon but with the dry air that is currently in place, most of the precipitation will evaporate before reaching the ground. Skies will remain clear overnight, and Friday is looking lovely as well as highs jump into the middle 70s areawide. A quick moving but weak cold front will race through East Texas early on Saturday and will do its best to bring some scattered showers and maybe a stray thundershower. Most, if not all, of the rain will be out by mid to late morning Saturday, leading to more sunshine and upper 70s in the afternoon. Sunday will be quiet, sunny, and warm so hopefully you can find some time to get outdoors and enjoy some of the pleasant weekend weather. Clouds increase early on Monday, and likely rain chances return to East Texas for the second half of Monday and will persist into Tuesday as well. Some heavy rainfall will be possible as well as the chance for a few storms. We’ll be keeping a close eye on Monday and Tuesday’s forecast and will let you know if anything changes. Skies will dry out by Tuesday night and yet another cold front moves in later Wednesday but doesn’t look to bring anything too chilly by April standards.

