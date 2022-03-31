Thursday’s Weather: Slightly cooler today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a cool start with temperatures in the 40s this morning. We’ll see a few clouds early today then mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times, but much lighter than the last few days. Temperatures drop back to the 40s by tomorrow morning, then Friday looks beautiful. Expect sunny skies, light winds and temperatures in the mid 70s Friday afternoon. A weak cold front arrives early Saturday. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm early in the day, then skies will clear out quickly by midday Saturday. More sunshine and even warmer on Sunday with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s.

