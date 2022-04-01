Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Disaster assistance center to open in Cushing

Source: Nacogdoches County Facebook page
Source: Nacogdoches County Facebook page(Nacogdoches County Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Nacogdoches County Office of Emergency Management

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - Nacogdoches County Emergency Management and community partners will open a Disaster Assistance Center (DAC) tomorrow, April 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. and April 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cushing City Hall (808 7th St, Cushing, TX). Representatives will be available to offer disaster recovery information for those affected by the March 21 tornado in the Cushing/Lilbert area.

This is a first-come. first-serve basis; appointments are not available. Identification and proof of address is required.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Killeen Motorcyclist survives wreck
Killeen motorcyclist survives brutal collision; walks away with scratch
Messiah Scott
Missing Trinity County toddler found
Woden, Etolie ISD celebrate merge of the two districts during ribbon ceremony
Woden, Etolie ISD celebrate merge of the two districts during ribbon ceremony

Latest News

Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page
Woodville man allegedly led authorities on high-speed chase, wrecked car
Saturday Weather Trivia 4-2-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Meet the retired East Texan responsible for the area’s pollen count
Meet the retired East Texan responsible for the area’s pollen count
Families Struggling To Find Childcare
East Texas parents finding themselves on waiting lists for early education centers
Fatal crash resentencing trial day 4: Investigator said Fulton likely not intoxicated when...
Fatal crash trial day 4: Jennifer Whitmore says she re-lives losing her daughter every day