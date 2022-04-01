Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texas parents finding themselves on waiting lists for early education centers

By Willie Downs
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Parents are facing a new post-pandemic struggle: finding childcare.

Gail Brown, the executive director of Grace Community School in Tyler, said that there is a widespread shortage of available childcare in East Texas.

Brown talked about what she thinks has been contributing to the shortage.

Brown said that many families are likely going to face the unfortunate scenario of discovering that the school they are contacting has a long waiting list of other students.

She said when COVID hit, some teachers were unable to work, and kids weren’t in the classroom, so they had to lay off teachers and close down classrooms as a result.

Now that things are opening back up, they are on a hiring spree to hire new teachers but it has been a challenge. She attributes that to the industry’s low pay for this line of work in contrast with the hard work it requires.

Grace has raised its pay to be competitive as have other schools in East Texas, but hiring teachers back after the pandemic continues to be a challenge.

Brown also states that there are a lot of families moving to East Texas, which further contributes to the long waiting lists.

Right now, Grace has between 100 and 200 people on the waiting list. She said when they have an opening and call the names on the list, some of them have already found a school for their children, but many still want their kids at Grace so will take the opening.

She further recommends to young couples who are thinking about starting a new family to go ahead and get on the waiting list right away. That way, when the time comes, your child will have a spot.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Killeen Motorcyclist survives wreck
Killeen motorcyclist survives brutal collision; walks away with scratch
Messiah Scott
Missing Trinity County toddler found
Woden, Etolie ISD celebrate merge of the two districts during ribbon ceremony
Woden, Etolie ISD celebrate merge of the two districts during ribbon ceremony

Latest News

Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page
Woodville man allegedly led authorities on high-speed chase, wrecked car
Saturday Weather Trivia 4-2-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Meet the retired East Texan responsible for the area’s pollen count
Meet the retired East Texan responsible for the area’s pollen count
Families Struggling To Find Childcare
East Texas parents finding themselves on waiting lists for early education centers
Fatal crash resentencing trial day 4: Investigator said Fulton likely not intoxicated when...
Fatal crash trial day 4: Jennifer Whitmore says she re-lives losing her daughter every day