East Texas parents finding themselves on waiting lists for early education centers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Parents are facing a new post-pandemic struggle: finding childcare.

Gail Brown, the executive director of Grace Community School in Tyler, said that there is a widespread shortage of available childcare in East Texas.

Brown talked about what she thinks has been contributing to the shortage.

Brown said that many families are likely going to face the unfortunate scenario of discovering that the school they are contacting has a long waiting list of other students.

She said when COVID hit, some teachers were unable to work, and kids weren’t in the classroom, so they had to lay off teachers and close down classrooms as a result.

Now that things are opening back up, they are on a hiring spree to hire new teachers but it has been a challenge. She attributes that to the industry’s low pay for this line of work in contrast with the hard work it requires.

Grace has raised its pay to be competitive as have other schools in East Texas, but hiring teachers back after the pandemic continues to be a challenge.

Brown also states that there are a lot of families moving to East Texas, which further contributes to the long waiting lists.

Right now, Grace has between 100 and 200 people on the waiting list. She said when they have an opening and call the names on the list, some of them have already found a school for their children, but many still want their kids at Grace so will take the opening.

She further recommends to young couples who are thinking about starting a new family to go ahead and get on the waiting list right away. That way, when the time comes, your child will have a spot.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.