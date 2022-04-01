First Alert: A sun-filled, pleasant weather weekend ahead for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A decaying area of rain showers in north Texas will lead to a few clouds and a slight chance of rain later tonight and early Saturday morning. The odds of getting wet is only 20%. Once this slight rain chance passes us by, look for skies to clear out, giving way to a mostly dry and pleasant weekend. Highs will be near 80 on Saturday before warming back up into the lower 80′s on Sunday afternoon, making for a nice first weekend in April.

As we transition into early next week, though, another trough of low pressure will navigate through the southern plains, bringing back some modest-to-high chances for rain and thunderstorms late Monday and into Tuesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined a low-end risk for severe weather for much of central, north, and east Texas for late Monday afternoon and night as the atmosphere may have time to become unstable with the return of warm, humid air coming in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Th early week storm system looks to bring us some beneficial rainfall with amounts looking to average between one-to-two inches before we dry out by the middle of next week.

Behind that storm system, we will see two separate cold fronts move in on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, leading to more cool breezes and below normal temperatures as we sit under blue skies galore in the Piney Woods.

