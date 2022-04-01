Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Killeen motorcyclist survives brutal collision; walks away with scratch

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcyclist in Killeen struck by the driver of a small SUV survived the brutal collision with only a scratch on his lip!

The wreck happened on Highway 190 shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The motorcyclist was reportedly taking his bike to see the owner of the shop to sell his bike to him.

As he arrives at the shop and slows down, he is plowed by the driver of a red SUV.

People immediately rush to help the cyclist. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene.

The owner of the shop told KWTX the motorcyclist only suffered a scratch on his lip, got up and refused EMS transport to a hospital.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

