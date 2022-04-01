Meet the retired East Texan responsible for the area’s pollen count

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Springtime is here - making the area’s daily pollen even more important for East Texans suffering from allergies. With what seems like everything covered in yellow pollen dust, we wanted to see not only how the area’s pollen count is conducted, but who does it.

“I simply come here to my magic little box,” said Dexter Jones, a retired employee of the UT Health Science Center in Tyler. Jones, who has been doing this for about 15 years, said the process starts with him grabbing his necessary supplies and keys to the roof.

Jones travels to the building’s rooftop, where he removes a ‘dirty’ rod from the device that helps him count the pollen.

“And that’s the one I take downstairs in order to do the count,” he said.

The rod Jones is talking about is covered in silicone grease, which traps pollen on the rod as the device quickly spins around.

The device that spins around at fast speeds - allowing the sticky rod to catch pollen in the air. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

“Nine minutes it’s off and then it comes on and runs for one minute,” he said.

Jones then takes the rod back down to what we’ll call ‘Dexter’s Laboratory.’ That’s where he places the rod in solution before putting it under his microscope. He then proceeds to carefully count the pollen and record the data on paper.

“When you go out and you look at the tree, I’m always fascinated that I can say, ‘well, I know what that looks like under the microscope.’”

And when it comes to popular pollen under Jones’ microscope on Friday, one that looks like Mickey Mouse.

“The yellow-greenish pollen that you’re seeing on all of the cars and house is pine,” he said.

The pollen produced by pine looks like Mickey Mouse, according to Jones. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

And while you can consider this Jones’ job, it’s important to note he is retired. He first started working in food services at the hospital as a high school student in the 1980s. He would go on to retire from the public affairs department, before becoming the retired employee who counts the pollen.

“We had a scientist that was doing the count here with some of his students,” Jones said. “And after he moved on, I was trained by a professor from TJC, who has extensive knowledge in this area. And so he trained me and I began doing it. It’s now been 15 years that I’ve had the opportunity.”

An opportunity he considers a labor of love, and one that contributes to the quality of life for so many East Texans.

You can see Jones’ pollen count each weekday at 4 and 5 p.m. on KLTV 7.

