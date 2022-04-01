Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Mother calls for end of TikTok challenge after son was injured

A mom is calling to an end to a TikTok challenge after her son was hurt.
By Erica Lunsford and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A mother says her youngest son was riding home with a friend after playing in a high school baseball game when he became a victim of a challenge seen on TikTok.

Mary Cathers of Tennessee told WVLT a car pulled up beside the vehicle her son was in, and people shot at him with a pellet gun, in what many call the Orbeez Challenge, named after the water gel beads popular with children. Those beads are used as ammunition in the social media trend.

The mother said her son’s window was rolled down when he was hit several times on his shoulder and back, and the shots also left several dents on the friend’s vehicle.

“They were pretty shaken up. At that point in time, their adrenaline was high, but then they were so concerned about what if that was a real gun? How this could have ended a lot worse than what it was. As a parent, I wanted to make sure this wasn’t swept under the rug,” Cathers said.

The Harriman Police Department was working on the investigation. Detective Sgt. Kent Warren said they have had a few leads while working the case.

“I think that this is part of three separate incidents, but we haven’t been able to link them together yet,” Warren said. “We had three different reports within the same timeframe that night, so there’s a possibility that they’re connected.”

Cathers said she hadn’t heard of the TikTok Orbeez Challenge until this incident. She felt the challenge was to blame, and she wanted it to stop before it took someone’s life.

“This TikTok Challenge that’s going on everywhere in the United States, which kids think it’s funny, it’s not funny,” Cathers said. “This is a real deal. Someone is really going to get hurt. Someone is really going to get killed over it because someone is going to pull out a real gun thinking that they have a real gun.”

Knox County, Tennessee District Attorney General Charme Allen said people participating in the challenge could be charged with several crimes, from simple assault to felony assault, potentially facing years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Messiah Scott
Missing Trinity County toddler found
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Casey Vines (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
1 injured, 1 arrested after Polk County shooting

Latest News

Gregory Hickman, 29, was convicted Thursday of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in...
Man found guilty of raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl
COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have hit their lowest levels since the early days of the...
Number of COVID patients in US hospitals reaches record low
Amazon Labor Union (ALU) members celebrate after an update during the voting results to...
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize in historic labor win
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil
A man escaped police custody while placed into a K-9 vehicle.
VIDEO: Man escapes dog cage while detained in K-9 vehicle, deputies resign