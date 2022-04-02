Damaging winds, large hail possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday evening through Tuesday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for isolated strong to severe storms.

A Pacific cold front and upper-level disturbance combo will once again aid in the development of strong to potentially severe storms for East Texas by the start of the upcoming work week. Some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the mid-to-late-afternoon hours of Monday. Storms (some strong to severe) will increase in coverage over East Texas later in the evening and are expected to persist into the morning hours of Tuesday.

Damaging gusty winds, hail up to the size of half dollars, and an isolated tornado or two will be possible at times as this storm system moves into East Texas. Rainfall totals will likely range anywhere from .25″-1.25″ with localized areas potentially seeing even more. At this time, all storms are expected to be out of all of East Texas by 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Please remain weather alert over the coming days and make sure you have the free First Alert Weather App downloaded. More specific timing will be available for this system soon.

