Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Damaging winds, large hail possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

During his first weather segment on KLTV's 6 p.m. broadcast Saturday, meteorologist Cody Gottschalk talked about the upcoming First Alert Weather Day.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday evening through Tuesday night.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for isolated strong to severe storms.

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)

A Pacific cold front and upper-level disturbance combo will once again aid in the development of strong to potentially severe storms for East Texas by the start of the upcoming work week. Some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the mid-to-late-afternoon hours of Monday. Storms (some strong to severe) will increase in coverage over East Texas later in the evening and are expected to persist into the morning hours of Tuesday.

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)

Damaging gusty winds, hail up to the size of half dollars, and an isolated tornado or two will be possible at times as this storm system moves into East Texas. Rainfall totals will likely range anywhere from .25″-1.25″ with localized areas potentially seeing even more. At this time, all storms are expected to be out of all of East Texas by 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)

Please remain weather alert over the coming days and make sure you have the free First Alert Weather App downloaded. More specific timing will be available for this system soon.

Copyright 2022 KLTV and KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page
Woodville man allegedly led authorities on high-speed chase, wrecked car
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run
Families Struggling To Find Childcare
East Texas parents finding themselves on waiting lists for early education centers

Latest News

Damaging wind, flooding possible with storms Monday night
Damaging wind, flooding possible with storms Monday night
Damaging wind, flooding possible with storms Monday night
Damaging wind, flooding possible with storms Monday night
What we know about the 151,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page
Woodville man allegedly led authorities on high-speed chase, wrecked car