Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 70s. We did have a few showers early this morning, but the rest of the weekend should be dry. Overnight, temperatures dropping back into the 50s. Highs for Sunday will be back in the low 80s under sunny skies, but the 80s are short lived.

Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast for Monday and Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined all of our viewing area in a Slight Risk, or a Level 2 out of 5 risk. Threats include isolated tornadoes, half dollar size hail, and damaging winds. There is also a flooding risk, mainly along and north of I-20. Storms will roll into our area Monday afternoon and be clearing out Tuesday morning. Beyond Monday and Tuesday, the rest of the week looks dry. Have a great Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.