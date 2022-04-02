‘Teach Like a Titan:’ 178 Texas school districts visit SFA, scout of new educators

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - “Teach like a Titan” education career fair took place this afternoon at SFA University.

178, K-12th grade ISD employers from all over the state came to SFA to participate in the program. It was a networking opportunity to engage and interact with a new generation of aspiring educators.

Assistant principal of Central ISD, and SFA alum, Bryan Stephens shared his districts excitement to meet the new generation educators.

“It doesn’t matter what content field is. Lots of need for special education teachers, lots of need for fine arts teachers as well, foreign language, I mean, you name it somebody needs it,” stated Stephens.

Senior at SFA, and education major Simone Pradia explained that her desire to become an educator stems from lack of representation she at times saw growing up in public schools.

“Growing up in a predominantly and non diverse school district, me as a black woman and a black educator, I know how important it is for us to be represented and our students in our schools, because a lot of times it’s hard for teachers who don’t look like students to relate to those students. So I know my job as an educator will not only be to educate and inspire my students, but to be a role model and an advocate for them as well. I think it is so important for our schools to be diverse, and to be loving and welcoming of everybody from different walks of life,” said Pradia.

SFA has a 94 percent teacher candidate licensure rate.

