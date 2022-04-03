Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jasper County deputies arrest credit union employee accused of stealing $19K from victim’s account

Madisyn Gore (Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office)(Jasper County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old credit union employee Thursday in connection with allegations that she created a debit card linked to the victim and used it to make large transactions, including a down payment on a vehicle.

According to a post on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Madisyn Gore, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with state jail felony credit card or debit card abuse. She has since posted bail on a bond amount of $7,500 and has been released from jail.

On Thursday, a report of possible fraud involving a bank account at Eastex Credit Union in Evadale was made to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, a JCSO captain found that Gore had fraudulently made a debit card in her name that was linked to the victim’s bank account, the Facebook post stated.

“More than $19,000 was taken from the victim’s Eastex account,” the Facebook post stated.

