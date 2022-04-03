Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches farm owner brings goat yoga to East Texas

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - If you are trying to find a way to keep your exercise routine exciting, why not have a goat join you?

Flower Hill Farm owner, Lindsey Arnold partnered with Nacogdoches’ Front Porch Distillery to bring this unique experience to East Texans.

“It’s exciting every time. They say if you love what you do, you won’t work a day in your life, and I love doing goat yoga,” Arnold said. “I love watching the people and the excitement and the joy in their faces. Getting to share my goats with them, it’s a happy feeling.”

It all started when Arnold’s youngest daughter couldn’t digest cow milk. She decided it would be easier to have goat milk ready, which expanded into so much more. Arnold also got into making bath products, lotions, and lip balm using goat milk in their ingredients. Goat yoga originally began at their shop in Huntington two years ago. Then they partnered with Taylor Bradford Alvarez, the general manager of Front Porch Distillery.

“This is so funny and fun and something to do, so we decided to bring that to the distillery,” Alvarez said. This is probably the 12th event we’ve had, and they have all been really successful.”

Participants purchase their tickets online for the hour-long event. It includes 30 minutes of yoga and 30 minutes to take pictures and cuddle with the mini goats. Participants bring their own yoga mats, and hey can enjoy a few mixed drinks afterward.

