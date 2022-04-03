Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 10 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert

Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert,...
Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert, including three juveniles, had been shot.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Police say one person was killed and 10 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas.

In a statement, police say that at about 11:36 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held.

Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert, including three juveniles, had been shot.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the person who was killed.

All the people who had been shot were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page
Woodville man allegedly led authorities on high-speed chase, wrecked car
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run
Source: KTV Staff
Damaging winds, large hail possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
Families Struggling To Find Childcare
East Texas parents finding themselves on waiting lists for early education centers

Latest News

Group protests amusement park ride after teen's death in Florida.
Group protests Florida ride after teen's death
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Boucha, Ukraine,...
Ukraine accuses retreating Russians of civilian massacre
The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is pictured on a BMW 7 car prior to the earnings press...
Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages