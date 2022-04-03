Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Skies will remain quiet tonight but clouds will be increasing overnight into early Monday. Likely storm chances return to East Texas Monday evening and will persist into Tuesday morning, so a First Alert Weather Day remains in effect. Despite a few scattered showers and possibly a stray afternoon thunderstorm, skies over East Texas are expected to remain fairly quiet throughout much of the day Monday due to a strong cap remaining in place. As our next cold front begins to cross over into Central Texas, a potent upper-level disturbance will aid in development of scattered strong to severe storms during the late afternoon just to the west of the DFW Metroplex. These storms will begin to organize along the cold front and will likely arrive in East Texas as a line of strong to severe storms by around 9 PM Monday evening. Storms are set to persist in our area throughout the overnight hours, with the last of strong/severe storms exiting East Texas by 6 AM Tuesday morning. Since our storm mode will likely be a line of strong to severe storms, the main severe threat for East Texas will be the potential for numerous damaging wind gusts. Pocket change hail up to the size of quarters will also be possible at times, along with the potential for quick spin-up tornadoes embedded within the line of storms. While not everyone will see extended periods of heavy rain, some localized areas could see rainfall totals range from 1.00″-2.00″+ in a short amount of time, so localized flash flooded will be possible in low lying, poor drainage areas. Skies will dry out by Tuesday afternoon and yet another cold front moves in later Wednesday but doesn’t look to bring anything too chilly by April standards. Thankfully our weather will remain quiet and mild, but breezy throughout the rest of the upcoming work week, so once we get through the storms Tuesday morning, it will be smooth sailing for all.

