Body found in car pulled from Brazos River is that of missing Waco woman, police say

Police said an autopsy has confirmed the body found in a vehicle pulled from the Brazos River...
Police said an autopsy has confirmed the body found in a vehicle pulled from the Brazos River in January has been positively identified as that of missing Waco woman Stephanie Torres.(KWTX File Photos)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday said an autopsy has confirmed the body found in a vehicle pulled from the Brazos River in January is, indeed, that of missing Waco woman Stephanie Torres.

KWTX originally confirmed with the Torres Family on January 19, 2022 that the car pulled from the river belonged to their missing relative.

Waco Police would later confirm the vehicle identification number matched that of the Kia Rio Torres was driving when she was last seen in December 2017.

According to Waco Police, during the initial search for Torres, officers were told the woman may have been intoxicated and suicidal when she disappeared.

The Waco Police Department, with the help from the Waco Fire Dive Team, recovered the vehicle from the Brazos on January 19, 2022 after a group of expert divers working with the Torres Family found the wreckage in the river.

The human remains found inside the vehicle were sent to a medical examiner and the autopsy report states Torres’ cause of death is “inconclusive,” police said Monday.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

